Want to learn how to save a life? CPR Resources is offering training classes which include infant, child, and adult Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR); how to operate an Automated Defibrillator (AED); and First Aid. Classes are taught by professional firefighters and pre-registration is required. Classes are scheduled throughout February in Central Austin, South Austin, North Austin, Cedar Park, and Georgetown. For more information on dates and pricing, visit www.cpr-resources.com or call 512-292-3130.

