Wonders & Worries announced it raised more than $36,000 with its inaugural urban scavenger hunt on April 8. The Austin-based nonprofit provides free, professional support for children during a parent’s serious illness.

Fifty teams had four hours to chase clues and collect points. Clues involved tasks such as building a human pyramid, finding someone with an instrument and gathering a group for Hook ‘em Horns. Good deeds also earned points, like picking up trash, writing thank you notes to police officers and giving away bottled water and hugs. A few clues were just for fun, like dabbing in front of the Capitol, asking someone in a cowboy hat to shout “yee-haw” and cheering for a vegetable garden.

Several clue stops were sponsored by local businesses, including Hat Creek Burger, First Texas Bank, Ranch 616, RetailMeNot, Drillinginfo, Horizon Bank, Deloitte, Roger Beasley, Fringe Benefit Group and Capitol Chevrolet.

“We planned an event for all ages because we serve families,” says Alex Gabbi, executive director for Wonders & Worries. “My kids range from 6 to 16, and I wanted to do something together we’d enjoy. The day exceeded my expectations.”