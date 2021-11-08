Scholarship Announced

St. David’s Foundation honors the legacy of Dr. W. Neal Kocurek with a scholarship program in his name to support Central Texas students pursuing health-related studies at Texas colleges and universities.

A civic and corporate leader, Dr. Kocurek was known for bringing people together to achieve progress in areas such as healthcare, public education, social equity and regional stewardship. He was also deeply invested in the challenge of providing healthcare for the poor and addressing the root causes of health inequities in Austin.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 St. David’s Neal Kocurek Scholarship. High school seniors from Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties are highly encouraged to apply if they have a passion for a career in health care and will be attending a university or college within the state of Texas. To learn more, visit scholarships.stdavidsfoundation.org.