Central Texas Medical Center (CTMC) in San Marcos has announced the open application period for rewarding outstanding local and regional high school students with $1,000 scholarships. The deadline to submit applications is March 15, 2019.

The scholarships, which CTMC has been awarding for nearly 30 years, may be used to cover costs of attending a university, college, community college or vocational/trade school. Proof of enrollment and a tuition statement must be submitted to receive the scholarship. Scholarships are awarded based on community involvement, work or organization experience, financial need and academic achievement.

“It really is an honor for CTMC to be able to recognize and reward students who have worked so hard throughout their academic career thus far,” says CTMC president and CEO Anthony Stahl. “We always look forward to providing deserving students funds that will help them continue their education.”

Applications are available at ctmc.org/giving. Interested students can mail completed forms to the CTMC Foundation, P.O. Box 912, San Marcos, TX 78667. Applications must be postmarked on or before Friday, March 15.