Twelve local students have been awarded scholarships from Central Texas Medical Center (CTMC) in recognition of their academic achievements, community involvement and future career goals. Each high school senior received a $1,000 scholarship that can be applied to tuition, books or living expenses.

 

The students are Eugenia Agobe, who is home schooled; Alicia Rios from Jack C. Hays High School; Daniel Kiyuna from Lehman High School; Yamilet Nava Quezada from Lockhart High School; Ejine Uzor from San Marcos Academy; Thomas Bates, Irene Diocares, Cassandra Grouette, Madison Mendez Jones, Kylie Torres and Julian Ybarra from San Marcos High School; and Evan Mayhew from Wimberley High School.

 

“Helping deserving students pursue their dreams is an honor,” says CTMC President/CEO Anthony Stahl. “This event is always a highlight for me personally and for our hospital team. There is nothing better than awarding these scholarships and wishing the students all the best in their bright future.”

