Texas 5th through 9th graders, take heed: the application deadline for Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ scholarship awards is Dec. 31, 2018.

Match the Promise scholarship awards are available if:

  • you are the beneficiary of a Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF) account, the state’s prepaid college tuition plan;
  • your family has an annual income of $100,000 or less; and
  • you are a Texas resident or the dependent, for tax purposes, of a Texas resident.

Families who do not currently have a TTPF account can find information about establishing one at MatchThePromise.org, or they can call 800-531-5441, ext. 3-7570.

Recipients can receive scholarships worth up to $1,000, while top-scoring recipients also can receive one-time grants worth $2,000.

To be considered, students must write a career essay and meet other requirements. If approved, recipients will have until Aug. 31, 2019, to meet the scholarship’s program requirements.

