Central Texas Medical Center (CTMC) in San Marcos is now accepting applications for several $1,000 scholarships to be awarded to local and regional high school students. The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 15.

The scholarships, which CTMC has been awarding for more than 20 years, may be used to cover costs of attending a university, college, community college or vocational/trade school. Proof of enrollment and a tuition statement must be submitted in order to receive the scholarship. The scholarship awards are based on community involvement, work or organization experience, financial need and academic achievement.

“CTMC is pleased to recognize and award students who have worked hard for their scholastic achievements,” says Anthony Stahl, CTMC President/CEO. “We look forward to rewarding deserving students again this year with funds that will help them in their college career.”

Application forms are available at ctmc.org/giving. Interested students can mail completed forms to the CTMC Foundation, P.O. Box 912, San Marcos, TX 78667. Applications must be postmarked on or before Thursday, March 15.