Attention 5th through 9th graders! You might be eligible to apply for a scholarship award from the Match the Promise Foundation. But act fast–the deadline for entries is Dec. 31, 2017.

Students who qualify to apply:

are beneficiaries of a Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF) account, the state’s prepaid college tuition plan (You can sign up now if you haven’t done so already.)

belong to a family with an annual income of $100,000 or less, and

are Texas residents and a dependent for tax purposes of a Texas resident.

The Match the Promise Foundation works with the Texas Comptroller’s office to offer these competitive matching scholarships to encourage Texas families to save for college. Awardees can receive tuition units worth up to $1,000, and some top-scoring awardees can receive one-time grants of tuition units worth $2,000.

“The Match the Promise Foundation scholarships reflect our belief in the importance of higher education,” says Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “They can help get young Texans ready for success in our fast-paced economy.”

To be considered for a scholarship, students must write a career essay and meet other requirements. If approved, recipients will have until Aug. 31, 2018, to meet the contribution requirements of the scholarship program.

Scholarship applications and other information can be found at MatchThePromise.org or by calling 800-531-5441, ext. 3-7570.