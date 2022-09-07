The organization Con Mi MADRE (Mothers and Daughters Raising Expectations) helps encourage young Latinas to graduate from high school, enroll in college and successfully earn college degrees, while also recognizing the importance of parental engagement. To date, over 3,000 mother-daughter teams have been assisted on their journey to and through post-secondary education.

This year, over $80,000 in scholarships have been awarded. Recently, Meta contributed $10,000 to create a new scholarship fund, named “Build Awesome Things.” Five grant recipients were selected: Karyme Alejos, Darlene Ledesma, Laura Ixel Aguilar, Maria Ayla Ortiz and Melly Perez.

The next Con Mi MADRE scholarship application will open early 2023.

Class of 2022 scholarship recipients pose with the executive director of Con Mi MADRE.