AISD National Scholarship Winners



Two Austin ISD seniors were selected for the Cooke College Scholarship out of a pool of more than 5,800 applicants nationwide. The Foundation selected scholars based on their academic ability, persistence, leadership and financial need.

Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) student Ian Poe and Anderson High School student Ha “Ketty” Nguyen will each receive up to $40,000 annually to cover costs associated with their undergraduate education.

Ian Poe will be attending Emory University and is looking to major in psychology. He co-leads the cross-examination debate team, which earned LASA the 2021 UIL 5A State Champion title. Poe is ranked 10th in the country by the National Speech and Debate Association in policy debate points earned.

Ha Nguyen will attend the Yale School of Public Health this fall. She hopes her studies allow her to impact the lives of many through a career in medicine and public health policy.