The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) and its nonprofit subsidiary Austin Pathways recently awarded 42 renewable scholarships totaling $80,000 to residents of its public housing and Housing Choice Voucher programs.

“We are proud to award scholarships to these 42 deserving individuals so that they may continue their education and pursue rewarding opportunities for themselves and their families,” says HACA President and CEO Michael Gerber.

In addition, each HACA scholar received a loaner computer through a pilot program in which the City of Austin reallocates used city computers that would otherwise go to a recycling center. The loaner program is funded in part by The Grant for Technology Opportunities Program (GTOPS).

“The PC Community Loan Pilot Program helps the neediest in Austin with connectivity, access and opportunity, in accordance with the City’s Digital Inclusion Strategic Plan,” says Stephen Elkins, Chief Information Officer for the city. “With the PC Community Loan Pilot Program, the City is repurposing those computers for the purposes of bridging the digital divide, enhancing workforce development and promoting educational opportunity.”

HACA has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships since 2001. Scholarship recipients range from newly graduated high school students to returning adult students and those attending college for the first time.

Austin Pathways oversees and manages an endowment for HACA resident scholarships that originated with seed funding from HACA’s nonprofit, revenue generating subsidiaries — Southwest Housing Compliance Corporation and Austin Affordable Housing Corporation. Annual fundraising through donations and grants allows Austin Pathways to maintain this endowment and continue to provide resident scholarships.