Round Rock ISD is one of eight school systems selected by the Texas Education Agency to take part in a new governance initiative. The Lone Star Governance (LSG) Exemplar Cohort II will help school board members and superintendents leverage a continuous improvement process to impact student performance and outcomes.

Each school system has committed to the year-long program that will include training, coaching and technical support. The teams will then share best practices to strengthen school systems across the state. Along with Round Rock ISD, other school systems participating are Cumby ISD, Donna ISD, Fabens ISD, Hidalgo ISD, Natalia ISD, New Frontiers Public Schools and Snyder ISD. To learn more about Lone Star Governance, visit tea.texas.gov/lsg.