A groundbreaking ceremony at Norman Elementary School celebrated Austin ISD’s 2017 Bond funds in creating a single, modernized campus for students currently attending school at nearby Sims Elementary.

Part of the celebration included a walk by students from Sims Elementary to the Norman campus. Students were led by the Boss Street Brass Band. In attendance were descendants of G. W. Norman, the school’s namesake. Norman was an educator for three decades and a principal at Blackshear Elementary.

“We begin today with a turn of the dirt that’s not just cosmetic,” says Wendy Mills, principal of Norman and Sims Elementary. “It will incorporate a new way of looking at how physical spaces elevate the learning environment. This forward thinking is essential to our students’ success in today’s classrooms.”