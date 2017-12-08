School Bus Safety

As students return to class, it’s important that drivers be aware of extra safety measures to keep students safe during their travels:

Reduce your speed when driving near schools.

when driving near schools. Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

in crosswalks. Stop when school bus lights are flashing.

when school bus lights are flashing. Put down your cell phone and any other electronic device. Texas prohibits use of cell phones in school zones.

And students riding the bus can stay safe with these tips:

Be sure the bus driver can see you.

the bus driver can see you. Arrive at the bus stop in plenty of time.

at the bus stop in plenty of time. Stay away from the curb while waiting for the bus.

from the curb while waiting for the bus. Take 10 steps away from the curb when exiting the bus.

from the curb when exiting the bus. Never try to get back on the bus if you forget an item without the driver’s permission.

if you forget an item without the driver’s permission. Never reach underneath the bus.

underneath the bus. Always follow the bus driver’s directions for how to cross the street.

the bus driver’s directions for how to cross the street. Be alert to traffic and look both ways.

to traffic and look both ways. Always cross in front of the bus, but only when the bus driver signals it’s safe.

Walking and biking to school can be a great option, but students are encouraged to wear bright colors when doing so. And before crossing the street, students should wave to drivers to make sure they see them.