School Bus Safety

As students return to class, it’s important that drivers be aware of extra safety measures to keep students safe during their travels:
- Reduce your speed when driving near schools.
- Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.
- Stop when school bus lights are flashing.
- Put down your cell phone and any other electronic device. Texas prohibits use of cell phones in school zones.
And students riding the bus can stay safe with these tips:
- Be sure the bus driver can see you.
- Arrive at the bus stop in plenty of time.
- Stay away from the curb while waiting for the bus.
- Take 10 steps away from the curb when exiting the bus.
- Never try to get back on the bus if you forget an item without the driver’s permission.
- Never reach underneath the bus.
- Always follow the bus driver’s directions for how to cross the street.
- Be alert to traffic and look both ways.
- Always cross in front of the bus, but only when the bus driver signals it’s safe.
Walking and biking to school can be a great option, but students are encouraged to wear bright colors when doing so. And before crossing the street, students should wave to drivers to make sure they see them.