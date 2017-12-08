School Bus Safety

As students return to class, it’s important that drivers be aware of extra safety measures to keep students safe during their travels:
  • Reduce your speed when driving near schools.
  • Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.
  • Stop when school bus lights are flashing.
  • Put down your cell phone and any other electronic device. Texas prohibits use of cell phones in school zones.
And students riding the bus can stay safe with these tips:
  • Be sure the bus driver can see you.
  • Arrive at the bus stop in plenty of time.
  • Stay away from the curb while waiting for the bus.
  • Take 10 steps away from the curb when exiting the bus.
  • Never try to get back on the bus if you forget an item without the driver’s permission.
  • Never reach underneath the bus.
  • Always follow the bus driver’s directions for how to cross the street.
  • Be alert to traffic and look both ways.
  • Always cross in front of the bus, but only when the bus driver signals it’s safe.

Walking and biking to school can be a great option, but students are encouraged to wear bright colors when doing so. And before crossing the street, students should wave to drivers to make sure they see them.

 

