National School Choice Week, founded to raise awareness about K-12 options, will take place Jan. 20-23. During that time, over 40,000 independently-planned events and activities will launch around the country. Schools, organizations and individuals plan to celebrate opportunities in education and shine a positive spotlight on great public, charter, magnet, private and online schools, as well as homeschooling.

The Texas School Choice Rally in Austin will take place Jan. 23 on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol, from 10:30 a.m. until noon.