Austin ISD recently announced a plan to make school choice more of an option for middle school boys. Starting with the 2018-19 school year, Austin ISD will offer districtwide transportation to the Gus Garcia Young Men’s Leadership Academy. The school serves young men in 6th through 8th grade in an all-boys environment. The school’s programming includes health science, computer science and robotics, preparing students for the Career Launch programs at LBJ and Reagan early college high schools. The early college high school programs allow students to graduate from high school with both a high school diploma and an associate degree. For more information, visit austinisd.org.

