Redeemer Lutheran School has opened a new cafeteria building to seat 300 students for lunch. The expansion also includes a nurse’s office and a nursery for the adjacent Redeemer Lutheran Church. The existing cafeteria has been renovated to house pre-K and Kinder Bridge classrooms. The new building also provides state-of-the-art sound and lighting to accommodate 500 guests for performances. The school’s first production will be Mary Poppins this month.