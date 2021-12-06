School Groundbreaking

St. Austin Catholic Parish broke ground on a redevelopment project of the entire church campus. The project will include new buildings for St. Austin’s award-winning school with state-of-the-art classrooms and a greater emphasis on STEM education through the new science lab. The school will also have a new gymnasium and outdoor spaces.

The school has been a part of St. Austin’s since 1917 and has occupied the same building for over 70 years. Once completed, the redesigned school will serve up to 400 pre-K3 through eighth grade students. Classes are expected to resume on-site in the fall of 2023.

The main portion of the new building will be located immediately adjacent to the church along Guadalupe Street across from the University of Texas campus. The current school building will be razed to make way for a new downtown residential tower that will serve both university students and residents of the area.