Austin ISD launched the district’s first mobile food truck, Nacho Average Food Truck, in late March with an opening at Travis High School.

Nacho Average Food Truck will rotate throughout campuses in the district and follows the introduction of a stationary food truck at Anderson High School. The mobile food truck is made possible by a $600,000 grant from Life Time Foundation, a public charity created by Life Time Fitness. The grant also funds the expansion of AISD’s Breakfast in the Classroom program and Made to Order Salad Bars, plus staff training on farm-to-table scratch cooking.

In return for the grant, AISD has committed to removing the Foundation’s “Harmful 7” from menus: trans fats and hydrogenated oils; high fructose corn syrup; hormones and antibiotics in animal production; added and artificial sweeteners; artificial colors and flavors; artificial preservatives and bleached flour.