The Austin ISD’s board of trustees has voted to rename five district buildings named for men who served in either the Confederate military or government. The district is now accepting donations to support the costs associated with name changes. Affected buildings are Fulmore MS (changing to Sarah Beth Lively MS), Lanier HS (changing to Juan Navarro Early College HS), Reagan HS (changing to Northeast Early College HS), Eastside Memorial HS at the Johnston Campus (changing to a name pending the campus modernization) and Allan Center (changing to Anita Ferrales Coy facility).