School Name Changes

Around Austin

School Name Changes

The Austin ISD’s board of trustees has voted to rename five district buildings named for men who served in either the Confederate military or government. The district is now accepting donations to support the costs associated with name changes. Affected buildings are Fulmore MS (changing to Sarah Beth Lively MS), Lanier HS (changing to Juan Navarro Early College HS), Reagan HS (changing to Northeast Early College HS), Eastside Memorial HS at the Johnston Campus (changing to a name pending the campus modernization) and Allan Center (changing to Anita Ferrales Coy facility).

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!