Austin ISD will host two community meetings to foster open communication regarding school namesakes and possible renaming of campuses. The meetings are part of ongoing engagement that Austin ISD started in September 2017.

The meetings will give participants information about the historical context surrounding school names. A facilitated discussion will let attendees speak openly and generally about school name changes, in an effort to hear diverse perspectives and concerns. Specifically, there will be small group discussions, focused on laying the foundation for community conversations.

Although there are ongoing opportunities to give feedback on specific campuses, these meetings will not address specific campus names.

Dinner will be served, and child care and interpretation will be provided.

Feb. 20, 6-7:30 p.m.

Austin Community College Eastview Campus Auditorium

3401 Webberville Road

Feb. 22, 6-7:30 p.m.

Gethsemane Lutheran Church Gymnasium

200 W. Anderson Lane