The Young Women’s Preparatory Network (YWPN) celebrated its 16th anniversary and Founder’s Day on May 22 with special activities at member schools, including the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders.

Locally, the celebration honored Texas philanthropists Sally and Lee Posey, who established the Foundation for the Education of Young Women, now known as YWPN, in 2002. The Poseys worked to bring educational opportunities to low-income girls in Texas. The celebration also included a school-wide assembly with a viewing of a student-produced film on the history of YWPN. All YWPN students then received a bracelet in their school colors commemorating Founder’s Day.