School of Rock – The Musical raises the roof in Austin at Bass Concert Hall Feb. 13 through 18. The show is based on the hit 2003 film of the same, featuring music from the movie, as well as an original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding rock band.

The show originally opened on Broadway in December 2015 and was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, and Best Leading Actor in a Musical. School of Rock – The Musical also won the 2017 Oliver award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.