The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its 2019 state accountability ratings for approximately 1,200 school districts and charter schools. Districts and charters once again received A-F ratings, but new this year are A-F ratings for individual schools. Statewide, hundreds of districts and schools improved their overall rating from 2018.

“Performance continues to improve in Texas schools because of the tireless effort of Texas teachers, administrators and staff. I am particularly proud of the educators at the 296 high-poverty schools that achieved an A rating this year,” said Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “With resources on TXschools.gov, educators and parents are empowered as they never have been before to support even greater improvements in the future.”

For a closer look at the new ratings, TEA encourages parents, educators and community members to visit TXschools.gov to view district and school report cards.