Volunteers and donations are needed for the annual School Supplies Sunday/Kutz for Kidz event taking place Aug. 20 in Round Rock. The event expects to provide over 7,000 students with school supplies, haircuts, lunch and hearing and eye exams.
Volunteer opportunities are available for three separate days: sorting on Aug. 17, packing on Aug. 18 and distribution on Aug. 20. To volunteer, visit signup.com/go/zgqmMSe. Donations for the event are also being accepted. Visit rrisdeducationfoundation.org for more information.
In order to meet the needs of over 13,000 students who qualify for assistance, the Round Rock ISD Partners in Education (PIE) Foundation, Round Rock ISD and the Round Rock Police Department are partnering this year to host School Supplies Sunday. Over 1,500 volunteer opportunities are available for sorting (Aug. 10), packing (Aug. 11) and […]
Austin nonprofit Manos de Cristo is set to help thousands of Central Texas children, Pre-K through 5th grades, with their annual Back-to-School program July 18-22. The program prepares low-income students for the school year by providing each child with two sets of new clothing, socks, underwear and a brand new backpack filled with school supplies. […]
Austin nonprofit agency Manos de Cristo is set to help thousands of Central Texas children, pre-K through 5th grades with its annual Back-to-School program July 24-28. The program prepares low-income students for the school year by providing each child with two sets of new clothing, socks, underwear and a brand new backpack filled with school […]
Each year, Manos de Cristo helps thousands of Central Texas children, Pre-K through 5th grade, get ready for school at its annual Back-to-School Program. The program provides each child with two free sets of new clothing, socks, underwear, and a brand new backpack filled with school supplies. This year’s event takes place August 4 – 8 […]
Keep Austin Beautiful will host its annual city-wide Clean Sweep event on Saturday, April 8. The event includes over 130 service projects in one day. Volunteers are still needed to help with the volunteer appreciation party at Huston-Tillotson University beginning at 11:30 a.m. In addition, several cleanup sites still need volunteers. Party volunteer tasks include coordinating the unique […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 08/04/2014 – 08/08/20148:00 am – 12:00 pm Location North Austin Events Center Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: http://www.manosdecristo.org/ Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Each year, Manos de Cristo helps thousands of Central Texas children, Pre-K through 5th grade, get ready for school at its annual Back-to-School Program. The program prepares low-income […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 08/11/2014 – 08/15/20148:00 am – 12:00 pm Location North Austin Events Center Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: http://www.manosdecristo.org/ Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Each year, Manos de Cristo helps thousands of Central Texas children, Pre-K through 5th grade, get ready for school at its annual Back-to-School Program. The program prepares low-income […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 03/11/20179:00 am Location Bastrop State Park Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: pedalthrupines.org Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: An on the road cycling event benefiting the Family Crisis Center. Participating cyclists may choose from routes of 24 miles, 40 miles or 70 miles. The Pedal ride is a recommended training ride for […]
Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) is seeking volunteers for its 24th annual Winter Games, a statewide bowling, powerlifting and volleyball competition for nearly 2,700 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The event starts Feb. 2 with an opening ceremony, and competitions run Feb. 3-5 at several venues in the greater Austin area. Bowling will be held at […]
By Susana Fletcher Crisp, white notebook paper makes me smile. Oh, the rainbow of possibilities in a 64-count box of Crayola crayons. How I dream of pink Pearl erasers with perfect, unadulterated corners and the familiar rubbery smell. And don’t even get me started on the feel of a freshly sharpened #2 pencil. I […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 08/29/20165:00 pm – 8:00 pm Location Mitte Carriage House Categories Family Events Cost: Free Website: austinfilmfestival.com Phone Number: 512-478-4795 Additional Information: Do you have a love for film and want to help a great organization? We are in need of volunteers to help us prepare for the 2016 Austin Film Festival & […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 08/30/20165:00 pm – 8:00 pm Location Mitte Carriage House Categories Family Events Cost: Free Website: austinfilmfestival.com Phone Number: 512-478-4795 Additional Information: Do you have a love for film and want to help a great organization? We are in need of volunteers to help us prepare for the 2016 Austin Film Festival & […]