Volunteers and donations are needed for the annual School Supplies Sunday/Kutz for Kidz event taking place Aug. 20 in Round Rock. The event expects to provide over 7,000 students with school supplies, haircuts, lunch and hearing and eye exams.

Volunteer opportunities are available for three separate days: sorting on Aug. 17, packing on Aug. 18 and distribution on Aug. 20. To volunteer, visit signup.com/go/zgqmMSe. Donations for the event are also being accepted. Visit rrisdeducationfoundation.org for more information.