On June 15, Lands’ End opened a new school uniform store in Austin, stocking uniforms for girls, boys and young adults, at the location of the former Parker Uniforms store in northwest Austin. The store also offers fittings and an online ordering kiosk for products not stocked in the store.

“We’re excited to bring our tried-and-true line of school uniform and dress code clothing to Austin,” says Joe Ferreri, Senior Vice President, Lands’ End Outfitters.

Land’s End recently announced a line of adaptive school uniforms that replaces buttons and zippers with strong, easy-to-manage magnetic closures. The clothing line for students with disabilities will be available starting Sept. 1.