Are you looking for outdoor activities to do with your kids or students? Keep Austin Beautiful offers TEKs-aligned Activity Kits for outdoor exploration. The kits are stocked with supplies and easy-to-follow lesson plans for teaching youth about urban ecology and the natural environment. Kits are available to borrow at no cost.

The kits offer an array of hands-on activities in:

Generation Zero Waste

Water Quality

Naturalist

Gardening

From using a Watershed Model to planting seedballs with native seeds, there are activities for all ages and grade levels. Visit Keep Austin Beautiful’s Activity Kit page for more details.