Science Activity Kits

Around Austin |

Science Activity Kits

Are you looking for outdoor activities to do with your kids or students? Keep Austin Beautiful offers TEKs-aligned Activity Kits for outdoor exploration. The kits are stocked with supplies and easy-to-follow lesson plans for teaching youth about urban ecology and the natural environment. Kits are available to borrow at no cost.

The kits offer an array of hands-on activities in:

  • Generation Zero Waste
  • Water Quality
  • Naturalist
  • Gardening

From using a Watershed Model to planting seedballs with native seeds, there are activities for all ages and grade levels. Visit Keep Austin Beautiful’s Activity Kit page for more details.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!