A San Marcos landmark has received grants totaling $23,785 to provide TEKS-aligned learning opportunities for children in Hays County. The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University received a $20,000 gift from the Burdine Johnson Foundation and a $3,785 grant from the City of San Marcos. The funding will be used to educate 7th graders with pre-lessons, field trips and post-lessons designed to improve student and teacher engagement.

“Thanks to generous support, our education program will be able to reduce — and in some cases eliminate — educational field trip costs for more than 2,000 school children,” says Sonja Mlenar, Education Manager. “This support will help us inspire students to become stewards of our natural resources through STEM learning at The Meadows Center.”