The original exhibition Cowboys in Space and Fantastic Worlds is now on view at Bullock Texas State History Museum until December 1. The exhibition highlights more than 150 years of pop culture and sheds light on the influence of Westerns in science fiction. Visitors of all ages can immerse themselves in their own space western stories by creating comic book covers, listening to space cowboy songs on a custom made jukebox, watching film and television clips, listening to the sounds of ray-guns, blasters and phasers and posing before intergalactic backgrounds.