Science Made Fun!

Dr. Kate Biberdorf, aka Kate the Chemist, is an author, science entertainer and a professor at the University of Texas at Austin. This month, she will appear virtually at two Austin schools to celebrate her new book, Kate The Chemist: The Stem Night Disaster. The book is the third in the fiction chapter book series about a young scientist and her friends who use science to solve mysteries.

Her virtual visit on Jan. 29 will include a surprise experiment for 700 students at Doss Elementary and T.A. Brown Elementary. Dr. Biberdorf’s mission is to empower kids everywhere — especially young girls — to follow their dreams, to pursue what they love and to get excited about science!

Dr. Kate has also just published The Big Book Of Experiments, which includes 25 science experiments for kids to do at home. Whether it’s catching a dry ice bubble for the first time, discovering there is a safe way to breathe fire, or thinking critically and creatively when faced with everyday problems, the two new books are sure to make science fun and show its practical use in a way that appeals to all types of readers.