Texas State University and The Price Center in San Marcos have partnered for “Connect Across Generations,” an exercise study for seniors that will examine the health impact of yoga or Tai Chi participation.

Beginning in September, individuals 65 years or older will be recruited to attend either a tai chi or chair yoga class once a week during an 8-week period. Some participants will be paired with a Texas State student, who will attend the same exercise class as her or his “buddy.” Before and after the 8-week period, participants will complete a survey questionnaire. At the end of the period, a focus group interview will assess the effectiveness of the program.