In late January, more than 200 Stryker employees came together to participate in a charity walk benefiting veterans with combat trauma. The walk aimed to raise awareness for K9s For Warriors and the impact service dogs have on veterans transitioning to civilian life. Stryker is a medical technologies company that makes implants for joint replacement and other medical equipment. The company has sponsored 12 service dogs through K9s For Warriors and supports the organization as part of its PGA TOUR program.

 

