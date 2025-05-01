Families looking for a unique night out under the stars can catch Austin Shakespeare’s daring production of Julius Caesar at Zilker Hillside Theatre, May 15–25. This year’s Free Shakespeare in the Park flips the script with most of the Roman conspirators portrayed by women—putting a bold spin on Shakespeare’s classic tale of ambition and betrayal.

Celebrating 40 years of free performances, Austin Shakespeare invites parents and kids alike to experience live theater in one of the city’s most iconic outdoor venues. Bring a blanket, pack a picnic, and enjoy an evening where poetry, politics, and performance collide.

With beautiful lighting, period costumes, and the open-air backdrop of Zilker Park, this Julius Caesar is both accessible and unforgettable. Whether you’re introducing your kids to Shakespeare or revisiting a favorite, it’s a powerful way to spend a spring evening.