Sleep Experts marked its re-entry into the Austin market with a donation to Austin’s SAFE Alliance. On Dec. 20, the specialty mattress retailer delivered 15 mattresses and a check for $10,000 to SafePlace, the SAFE Alliance’s shelter for individuals and families. The monetary donation, funded entirely from recycled mattresses, will go toward purchasing even more new mattresses for the residents at SafePlace.

The SAFE Alliance is a merger of Austin Children’s Shelter and SafePlace, both agencies serving the survivors of child abuse, sexual assault and exploitation, and domestic violence.

Photo: Sleep Experts Regional Vice President Rhea Olshefsky, second from right, presents $10,000 to The SAFE Alliance’s Catherine Burke, center right, Melinda Cantu, center left, and Maddox Jackson, second from left, on Dec. 20, 2017. Photo by Jack Plunkett/AP Images for Sleep Experts.