The City of Austin and the Salvation Army recently celebrated the renovated and expanded Austin Shelter for Women and Children in east Austin. The facility provides emergency shelter and a variety of services for women and children experiencing homelessness.

“The expanded shelter offers a safe, welcoming place for women and children, comprehensive services designed to link families to housing opportunities and a natural setting that promotes dignity and healing for those in crisis,” says Major Andrew Kelly, Salvation Army Austin Area Commander.

The project includes expanded sleeping quarters for up to 34 new residents, a larger reception area and lobby, and additional child care facilities that now support infant care. The Salvation Army’s goal is to provide “wrap-around” services to ensure that homelessness is brief, rare and non-reoccurring. Children’s services include licensed child care, child/family therapy, a computer learning lab, out-of-school-time care in licensed community Programs and transportation to local schools.