In conjunction with December’s US Vintage Racing National Championship at Circuit of the Americas, young drivers ages 15 to 25 learned the ins and outs of starting and driving manual transmission vehicles through the Hagerty Driving Experience.

Before getting behind the wheel, participants learned how manual transmissions operate. Then drivers had the opportunity to try several vehicles, including a 1958 Chevrolet Apache, 1965 Ford Mustang, 1967 Shelby GT 350, 1969 Chevelle SS 396, 1992 Mazda Miata and 2002 Mazda Miata.

Seventeen-year-old Ian dropped in to learn a thing or two. “My mom drives a standard,” he says. “I had trouble learning how to drive her car, but I think her car is a lot more fun to drive than my car.”

All vehicles used for instruction were volunteered by Austin-based classic car owners. Ken Karrer, President of the Central Texas Region of the Cadillac and LaSalle Club, brought a friend’s classic car to the event. “I’ve been in education for 40 years,” Karrer says. “Working with kids is always important to me.”

Vintage cars helped young drivers learn how to operate manual transmissions at the Hagerty Driving Experience at the Circuit of the Americas. Photo by Sherida Mock.