This month, several seasonal venues are offering a uniquely Austin shopping experience, with handmade products from artists and live music.

 

Blue Genie Art Bazaar, open Nov. 23 – Dec. 24, showcases the work of over 200 artists and artisans. Now in its 18th year, the Bazaar runs seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (except Dec. 24, when it closes at 6 p.m.). Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit bluegenieartbazaar.com.

 

The Cherrywood Art Fair, open Dec. 8 – 9, features local artists, live music and kids’ activities. A tradition since 2002, the fair is open both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Proceeds benefit the Little Artist BIG ARTIST program. For more information, visit chulaleague.org.

 

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, open Dec. 13 – 24, features fine art and live music from more than 37 acts. Now in its 43rd year, the bazaar is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $10 for anyone over 12. Paid parking is available. For more information, visit armadillobazaar.com.

 

All three venues are participating in the Passport to Art. Pick up a passport at any venue and visit all three to enter a drawing for a prize.

