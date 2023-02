Last month, Aiden Evander was caught doing a good deed. During the winter break, he went to work one day with his mom at the Austin Police Department Lake Patrol marina. Aiden noticed that the patrol boats needed washing, so he went to work scrubbing the boats all by himself. Way to lend a helping hand, Aiden!

