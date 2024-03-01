Showcasing IndividualityThrough Self-Portraits

Create a vibrant and expressive self-portrait collage that showcases your individuality and the things that make you uniquely wonderful. Use colors, shapes and images that reflect your personality and interests, and have fun bringing your self-portrait to life!

Materials you’ll need:

Scissors

Glue

Yarn

Construction paper stickers (optional)

Mirror

Step one: Observe yourself

Use the mirror to observe yourself. Notice the shape of your features and the color of your eyes. Keep this in mind when working on your self-portrait.

Step two: Cut

Cut as many pieces of yarn and paper as you’d like to create your masterpiece. Let your imagination soar and be expressive in this representation of you. Will you be guided by external features or internal emotions? Don’t be afraid to use color!

Step three: Glue

Glue down your pieces of construction paper and slowly start creating a visual representation of yourself. The yarn can also be glued down to add an extra layer of texture and movement to your work of art.

Step four (optional): Place stickers

Have a pack of fun stickers laying around? Don’t be afraid to add a little extra something by placing some of your favorite stickers on or around your portrait.

Tip: You have creative freedom, so make this self-portrait your own, and don’t be afraid to switch up the steps for what makes the most sense to you.

