Students from 11 Austin ISD middle schools attended the first Gear Up Kickoff College Roadshow in September, hosted by Gear Up Austin and The University of Texas Institute for Public School Initiatives. At the event, which told students to “Commit to Not Quit,” students committed to graduate, become career ready and help their peers do the same.

The Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs Grant (Gear Up) is a multi-year federal grant from the US Department of Education promoting academic success, college preparation and college enrollment. The program serves students who meet requirements at the following middle schools: Bedichek, Burnet, Covington, Dobie, Fulmore, Gus Garcia Young Men’s Leadership Academy, Martin, Mendez, Paredes, Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy and Webb.

AISD received the seven-year grant at the end of September 2017. This is the first full school year of implementation. For more information, visit austinisd.org/gearup.