Central Texans will soon have the chance to see a spring-fed lake in a whole new way. Texas State University in San Marcos has unveiled its new guided public course called Splash into Science. Participants will learn about the unique history and habitat of Spring Lake at The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment through a 45-minute course.

While gliding over the second largest cluster of natural springs in Texas, participants can see fish, turtles and aquatic plants. Spring Lake, the headwaters of the San Marcos River, remains a constant 72 degrees year-round and is home to seven threatened or endangered species.

All gear is provided by the center, including a wetsuit, goggles, snorkel, fins and a life jacket. The fee is $45 per person. For more information, visit meadowswater.org.