Nine Round Rock ISD schools have been recognized for excellence in social-emotional learning. The schools received the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools award for the 2018-2019 school year from the Flippen Group. This award recognizes campuses that focus on campus culture and support emotionally safe environments.

The schools are: Anderson Mill, Berkman Arts Integration Academy, Callison, Forest North, Old Town, Union Hill, Voigt Arts Integration Academy, Wells Branch Arts Integration Academy and Walsh Middle School. This is the third year in a row that Voigt, Union Hill and Forest North received the award, and it is the second year for Wells Branch.

Capturing Kids’ Hearts is a program that helps campuses become emotionally safe and relationally connected. As part of the program, teachers and staff learn how to connect students with their peers and adults on campus and create classrooms where students are excited to enter and learn.