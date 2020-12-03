Impact Austin voted to award its 2020 Social Innovation Grant in the amount of $40,000 to Black Mamas REACH (Racial Equity and Access for Collaborative Healthcare) Manor, a collaboration between Black Mamas ATX, The University of Texas Foundation, Austin Regional Clinic, People’s Community Clinic and Manor ISD.

The grant goes to a Central Texas collaborative working on a high-impact project or initiative aimed at advancing equity for women and/or girls of color. Black Mamas REACH will bring Black Mamas programming to Manor, which has one of the highest Black populations in Central Texas but lacks OB/GYN clinics. The goal of Black Mamas is to ensure Black women survive and thrive before, during and after childbirth. This program will provide support groups, doula services and midwifery clinic services as well as case management and psychotherapy services.

“This grant will provide Black women and girls in Manor with the support they need to ensure that the sacred experience of pregnancy and childbirth, as well as the months leading up their baby’s first birthday is positive, healthy and safe,” said Nakeenya Wilson, Executive Director, Black Mamas ATX. “Central Texas has the highest Black maternal mortality rate in Texas, and Impact Austin funding has the potential to be life-changing for the Black women in Manor.”