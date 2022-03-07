SpaceX Internship Winner Cedar Park native Shane Cullen, a senior in the mechanical engineering program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, has been chosen to intern at SpaceX. He was selected to the Matthew Isakowitz Fellowship Program, an executive mentorship program designed to develop the next generation of commercial spaceflight leaders. Cullen was one of 30 individuals selected from a pool of more than 200 applicants.

“This fellowship is an incredibly prestigious program,” Cullen said. “It will offer incredible connections as well as a mentor that will help me grow in this industry. Also, being at a company like SpaceX will open the door to future career pathways.”

Cullen will graduate this December after three years of study. At EmbryRiddle’s Prescott Campus, he led the Rocket Development Lab and has interned at Firefly Aerospace as a design intern, Agile Space Industries as a propulsion design and analysis intern, and Blue Origin as a propulsion test intern. After graduation, he hopes to land a job performing rocket engine analysis. Congratulations, Shane!