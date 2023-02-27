Sparking A Love For STEAM

Houston native, Adam Gockley, is set to open another location with IDEA Lab® Kids, the education-based franchise with an emphasis on a cutting-edge STEM plus Arts (STEAM) curriculum. IDEA Lab earned “Austin’s Best After School Program” and has seen continued overflow enrollment even during COVID-19.

As more families look for ways to accelerate their children’s learning post-COVID-19, the expansion of IDEA Lab Kids has proved to be an invaluable source of educational support to children without additional strain on the parents. Gockley has been amazed by the progress that he has witnessed in his students, particularly in subjects that he would have previously deemed to be challenging and less interesting for students.

“It’s incredible to see the kids enjoying topics that I always disliked when I was in school,” said Gockley. “Our curriculum really allows students to have those ‘ah-ha!’ moments, and you can see them finally grasp concepts in real time that they have been struggling with.”

The newest IDEA Lab will be located at 13642 North Highway 183, which is expected to open this summer, 2023.