In April, Austin ISD hosted “A Night to Remember,” a dance for teens with special needs, at the AISD Performing Arts Center. Students involved in the Community Based Instruction (CBI) program gathered for dancing, refreshments and photos. CBI instructs students with special needs in functional and daily life skills, as well as adapted academics in their core content areas.

The dance was made possible through support from Lions Club UT, Junior Pals and Peli Peli restaurant.

“Dances should be a wonderful event for every high schooler, and this dance is a fun way for the community to get involved and create something special for these teens,” says Peli Peli partner Thomas P. Nguyen.