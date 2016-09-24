Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) officially announced the 198 members that have been named to Team Texas, the delegation that will compete in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games taking place July 1-6, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Central Texas area athletes selected to Team Texas include Riley Blatz of Round Rock, Sabine Collins of Austin, William Dickerson of Manor, Thomas Hannafin of Elgin, Haley McDaniel of Austin, Collin McGookey of Fredericksburg, William Mullican IV of Pflugerville, Pilar Rivera of Austin, Austin Rocha of Cedar Park, William Rueter of Pflugerville, Jordan Svehlak of Round Rock, DezMarie Villasana of Austin, Sydney Weigand of Austin and Sonya Wilson of Elgin. Christopher Gonzalez of Round Rock was named as an alternate.

Coaches include Cassandra Dickerson of Elgin, Stephanie Kolaczkowski of Austin and Amy Wiesenhutter of Round Rock.