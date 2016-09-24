Special Olympics

Around Austin |

Special Olympics

Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) officially announced the 198 members that have been named to Team Texas, the delegation that will compete in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games taking place July 1-6, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Central Texas area athletes selected to Team Texas include Riley Blatz of Round Rock, Sabine Collins of Austin, William Dickerson of Manor, Thomas Hannafin of Elgin, Haley McDaniel of Austin, Collin McGookey of Fredericksburg, William Mullican IV of Pflugerville, Pilar Rivera of Austin, Austin Rocha of Cedar Park, William Rueter of Pflugerville, Jordan Svehlak of Round Rock, DezMarie Villasana of Austin, Sydney Weigand of Austin and Sonya Wilson of Elgin. Christopher Gonzalez of Round Rock was named as an alternate.

Coaches include Cassandra Dickerson of Elgin, Stephanie Kolaczkowski of Austin and Amy Wiesenhutter of Round Rock.

 

Related Articles

Special Olympics Holds Winter Games

Special Olympics Texas will be holding its Winter Games Feb. 5-8 at locations throughout the Austin area. More than 2,500 athletes are expected to compete in bowling, powerlifting and volleyball events. Opening ceremonies for the four-day competition will occur Feb. 5 at Round Rock High School and feature the Parade of Athletes, singing of the […]

Special Olympics Texas Winter Games held in Austin

January 30 through February 2 marked the 22nd annual Special Olympics Texas Winter Games, which were held at locations throughout the Austin area. More than 2,000 athletes competed in bowling, powerlifting and volleyball events.   Opening ceremonies for the four-day competition were held Thursday, January 30 at Round Rock High School and featured the Parade […]

Special Olympics Winter Games

Athletes from across the state have been training for weeks to compete in the 23rd annual Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) Winter Games taking place Feb. 4 – 7 in Austin, Georgetown and Round Rock. Approximately 2,500 athletes will compete in bowling, volleyball and powerlifting. In addition, the games include an opening ceremony hosted by Fox […]

Special Olympics Seeks Volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help with the 23rd annual Special Olympics Winter Games. Athletes from across the state have been training for weeks to compete in the contest taking place Feb. 4 – 7 in Austin, Georgetown and Round Rock. Volunteers can help with individual competitions or athlete social events. Approximately 2,500 athletes will compete in […]

Education Awards

Recently, several Central Texas educators were named finalists for H-E-B 2017 Excellence in Education awards. Officials from H-E-B informed each finalist by visiting the educators’ schools and presenting each finalist with one check for personal use and one check for the school. Educators included: Jeni Bristol of Hillcrest Elementary in Del Valle ISD Docia Craft of […]

Special Olympics Volunteers

Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) is seeking volunteers for its 24th annual Winter Games, a statewide bowling, powerlifting and volleyball competition for nearly 2,700 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The event starts Feb. 2 with an opening ceremony, and competitions run Feb. 3-5 at several venues in the greater Austin area. Bowling will be held at […]

Round Rock Fire Truck Pull

On Sunday, Aug. 21, community members can test their strength or show it off at the Round Rock Fire Truck Pull at Dell Diamond. The annual event is a team-building activity and a way to raise funds for Special Olympics Texas programming for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the Central Texas area. The Fire Truck Pull requires teams of […]

Special Olympics

The 2017 Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) winter games took place in Central Texas in February. More than 2,600 athletes from across the state competed in bowling, powerlifting and volleyball. Members of the UT Austin football and volleyball teams attended as special guests and offered words of encouragement to the SOTX athletes at the event’s Celebration […]

RRISD Students Named National Hispanic, Achievement Scholars Semifinalists

Three Round Rock ISD students were named National Achievement Scholars Semifinalists while 34 students were named National Hispanic Scholars Semifinalists this September. The National Achievement Scholars semifinalists will continue in the competition for some 800 Achievement Scholarship® awards, worth approximately $2.5 million, that will be offered next spring. Round Rock ISD students earning the National […]

Berlin Olympics Exhibit Opens at UT

UT Austin has partnered with the U.S. Holocaust Museum to host the traveling exhibit “The Nazi Olympics: Berlin 1936,” July 6 through Jan. 29, at Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. It is free and open to the public. The exhibit commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Berlin Olympics.  “As we enter the 2016 Olympic year, we wanted to […]

Top Schools

Children at Risk recently released its list of top schools in Central Texas. The nonprofit analyzed 438 public schools in Austin – 274 elementary schools, 102 middle schools and 62 high schools. The group’s top elementary schools are Canyon Creek Elementary (Round Rock ISD), Spicewood Elementary (Round Rock ISD), Laurel Mountain Elementary (Round Rock ISD), Barton Creek […]

Public Safety Day

Date/Time Date(s) – 09/24/20169:00 am – 1:00 pm Location Texas Baptist Children's Home Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: www.roundrocktexas.gov/event/public-safety-day-2/ Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: The City of Round Rock will host its annual Public Safety Day at the Texas Baptist Children’s Home. The Round Rock Police, Fire, and EMS personnel will have equipment and static […]

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!