With Austin’s sweltering summers, a perfect way to beat the heat is to drench it. And one of the best spots for cooling off is your local splash pad. No matter what part of town you live in, there’s a splash pad close by. Here are a few we visited recently.

Round Rock

Located in charming downtown Round Rock, the Prete Plaza Fountain is a shaded splash pad composed of ground-level jets under a set of overhead shade sails. The area provides a few tables and chairs, along with grass seating. After the sun goes down, the plaza takes on a different mood, with outdoor speakers playing soft music. The plaza is conveniently located across the street from the Round Rock Public Library and within walking distance of several restaurants. For a sweet treat, Kawaii’s Shaved Ice is just around the corner. There’s a public restroom inside the adjacent City Hall. Parking is free and plentiful, with three surface lots, a public parking garage and street parking nearby.

Address: 221 E Main St., Round Rock Hours: Daily 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wed 12:30 p.m. to

3 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.