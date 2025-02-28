Spring Break With Kids Under 8

Spring break is a great time to be in Austin with little kids. There is nothing quite like being a tourist in your hometown, and mid-March has plenty of fun activities for young children. Best of all, you can count on beautiful weather this time of year. If you’re used to traveling over spring break, we encourage you to stick around and explore Austin. Check out our round-up of the best places to take your kids ages eight and under around Austin this spring break.

Rodeo Austin

There is so much to do at Rodeo Austin you and your kids won’t want to leave! The fairgrounds and carnival offer fun rides, games, food, and drinks. Stroll through the show barn to see the livestock on display. See some breeds you’ve never heard of. There are plenty of competitions to watch (both amateur and professional) from livestock and horse riding to art, public speaking, and robotics. If you have an adventurous kid between 5 and 7, they can sign up for the Mutton Bustin’ competition, where kids try to hold on to a sheep as it runs around the arena for eight seconds. Go to the Rodeo Austin website to see all the activities, buy tickets and carnival wristbands, and sign up for the competitions.

Dino Days at Zilker Botanical Garden

If you have a budding paleontologist, you’ll want to visit the Zilker Botanical Garden during Dino Days this spring. Explore the garden and learn about plants that were around during the age of the dinosaurs. Paleontologists will be on hand to teach kids about fossils found in Texas and the creatures who used to roam our area. Several activities teach kids about dinosaurs–a dig pit, fossil making, and a scavenger hunt. Register through their website to participate in a Prehistoric Planter workshop and take home a prehistoric landscape! Dino Days is scheduled for 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on weekends between February 22 – March 22. In addition to the regularly scheduled activities, closing day (March 22) will include a Dino Days Parade and performance led by local musical group Big Wy’s Brass Band. Dinosaur costumes are encouraged.

Hike, Swim, and Picnic at Emma Long Park

Needing outdoor time this spring break but don’t want to compete with the downtown crowds at Zilker Park and Lady Bird Lake? Emma Long Park is located on the shores of Lake Austin, just far enough away from the hustle and bustle of downtown to be a relaxing and nature-filled day. Your family can hike Turkey Creek Trail, an out-and-back trail that takes around an hour before entering the park proper. Once in the park, you can hike, swim, and play in the sand by Lake Austin. Bring a picnic and be prepared to stay for the day. Plan to enjoy outdoor activities like kites, soccer, and frisbees. You can bring a volleyball and use one of the sand courts.

Additionally, you can rent a campsite or RV site at Emma Long Park. Reserve one in advance as they sell out quickly. Emma Long Park and Turkey Creek Trail are off-leash dog areas; bring your pup along on this adventure.

Visit A Children’s Museum

Visiting a children’s museum is always a win with kids under eight, and now Austin has two children’s museum locations to choose from. The Thinkery’s well-loved Mueller location gives kids access to play-based STEAM activities, including a water room, light exhibit, and painting area. After the museum, if your kid still has the energy to burn, you can head across the street to Mueller Lake Park to play and run. The newest location, The Thinkery Del Valle, offers several STEAM-focused learning areas where kids can explore cause-and-effect, renewable energy, and imaginative nature play. The Del Valle location is free to Del Valle residents and has a suggested donation of $8 per ticket for non-residents. The museum recommends reserving your ticket in advance as that is the only way to guarantee a spot on the day you want to go.

Take a Day Trip

One of the great things about Austin is the abundance of activities that are a short drive away. Pack a lunch and some snacks and head out for a day trip to one of these kid-friendly spots:

The San Antonio Zoo and the DoSeum (Children’s Museum) are a quick drive south of Austin. You can easily spend the whole day at one of these spots. However, if your kids are past the napping phase, you can visit both in one day with a stop for lunch in between.

The Sherwood Forest Faire in McDade, TX, about 30 minutes east of town, offers a trip to another era. Check out live music, stage performances, the Joust, and kid-friendly carnival rides. The Faire is open Saturdays and Sundays, March 1 – April 20, plus Friday, March 21, so make sure you leave time during your spring break to visit. Don’t forget to wear your fairy wings!

Waco may be best known for Baylor University and the Magnolia Silos, but there are several kid-friendly spots worth the drive. The Cameron Park Zoo is a favorite with kids of all ages, especially the otter exhibit that lets you slide through a clear tube while otters swim around you. The Mayborn Museum has a whole floor of kid-friendly exhibits, including a bubble room, light and sound space, and a pioneer dress-up room. Finally, if your kid is into fossils, you’ll want to check out the Waco Mammoth National Monument. Learn about the Ice Age and see mammoth bones in their dig site.

Pick Fruit and Play at a

Local Farm

What better way to celebrate the start of spring than by picking fresh, ripe strawberries? There are several just a short drive from a short drive from Austin. Jenschke Orchard in Fredericksburg offers pick-your-own strawberries February-May. Other treats like peach preserves are available in the country store. The Orchard is next to Leroy’s Tex Mex, a popular, convenient Fredericksburg restaurant for lunch or dinner. Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls has pick-your-own strawberries, strawberry treats, and fun activities like goat feeding, pony rides, and sand art to keep you busy after picking fruit. North Austin residents don’t have to go too far for their strawberries. Georgetown’s Sweet Eats Farm also offers pick-your-own strawberries and fun activities like a petting zoo, jump pad, and horse rides. If you visit in March, you will have the opportunity to participate in baby animal bottle feeding. Check out the website for bottle feeding times. March is a great time to pick strawberries, but we recommend checking each farm’s website before making the trip. Depending on the winter weather, Austin strawberries may need longer to ripen before picking.

Catherine Michalk is a native Austinite, writer, and mom of three. You can follow her family’s adventures atwww.catherinemichalk.com