Taking place from March 12 to April 1, 2020, the Spring Fishing Classic at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is the largest free fishing event of its kind in North America. All Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s store locations across the United States will be participating in this annual family-friendly event.

The Spring Fishing Classic provides opportunities for novice and experienced anglers to learn from the pros, load up on the latest fishing gear, interact with outdoor celebrities, and win prizes. Through special activities and events, kids and families can attend free seminars and workshops, participate in casting challenges, catch and release ponds, do crafts, and get a free photo download.

Customers who donate used rods and reels (in working order) during Spring Fishing Classic receive trade-in savings of up to $150 on the purchase of a new rod and reel. The used fishing equipment will be donated to local nonprofit organizations. In the last five years, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s has donated more than 400,000 outdoor products to youth-focused nonprofit organizations to help connect kids and families to nature.